Let's Learn Lingít update for 12 February 2024

Placenames Fix

12 February 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

One more update! Now you can see the full map when you load into placenames. Whereas before it was disorienting and you were in a flying orb. If you have a slower computer, give your computer a second to load everything in as it's loading an entire region in. With this and this last audio update, things are looking up!

