Steam Remote Play Together Feature is LIVE!

Local Co-op Expansion: Enjoy the thrill of local multiplayer like never before! With our latest update, POP OFF 2 now supports Steam's Remote Play Together feature, allowing for local and long distance co-op! As long as you own the game, you can invite up to 3 friends whom don't yet own POP OFF 2 to join you in a split-screen experience. Unleash chaos and camaraderie in the ultimate couch-simulated gaming session!

Bug Fixes: