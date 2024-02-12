Steam Remote Play Together Feature is LIVE!

Local Co-op Expansion: Enjoy the thrill of local multiplayer like never before! With our latest update, POP OFF 2 now supports Steam's Remote Play Together feature, allowing for local and long distance co-op! As long as you own the game, you can invite up to 3 friends whom don't yet own POP OFF 2 to join you in a split-screen experience. Unleash chaos and camaraderie in the ultimate couch-simulated gaming session!
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed issue where player's bottle would not render in the menu
- Improved Setting Menu navigation
- Steam Remote Play Together support is LIVE!
Changed files in this update