 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

POP OFF 2 update for 12 February 2024

Steam Remote Play Together Feature is LIVE!

Share · View all patches · Build 13430318 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Local Co-op Expansion: Enjoy the thrill of local multiplayer like never before! With our latest update, POP OFF 2 now supports Steam's Remote Play Together feature, allowing for local and long distance co-op! As long as you own the game, you can invite up to 3 friends whom don't yet own POP OFF 2 to join you in a split-screen experience. Unleash chaos and camaraderie in the ultimate couch-simulated gaming session!

Bug Fixes:

  1. Fixed issue where player's bottle would not render in the menu
  2. Improved Setting Menu navigation
  3. Steam Remote Play Together support is LIVE!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2562471 Depot 2562471
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link