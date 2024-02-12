 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

DepowerBall update for 12 February 2024

Feb 11 Patch Notes!

Share · View all patches · Build 13430272 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bunch of UI bugs with the party system as a result of the PlayFab lobby upgrade. Still some smaller bugs to address but will do so when I can easily recreate them.
  • Fixed some backend calls taking place on the server
  • Fixed statistic recording/displaying on both online/offline
  • Fixed pause menu race condition

Changed files in this update

Depot 1175661 Depot 1175661
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link