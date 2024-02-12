- Fixed a bunch of UI bugs with the party system as a result of the PlayFab lobby upgrade. Still some smaller bugs to address but will do so when I can easily recreate them.
- Fixed some backend calls taking place on the server
- Fixed statistic recording/displaying on both online/offline
- Fixed pause menu race condition
DepowerBall update for 12 February 2024
Feb 11 Patch Notes!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 1175661 Depot 1175661
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update