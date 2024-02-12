 Skip to content

TIEBREAK: Official game of the ATP and WTA update for 12 February 2024

Patch Update: 12th February 2024

Build 13430251

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improved online gameplay
Improved lob trajectory
Improved tooltips
Balanced reflex stroke power
Added ball height accessibility toggle
Implemented individualised player profile animation/gameplay

