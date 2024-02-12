Improved online gameplay
Improved lob trajectory
Improved tooltips
Balanced reflex stroke power
Added ball height accessibility toggle
Implemented individualised player profile animation/gameplay
TIEBREAK: Official game of the ATP and WTA update for 12 February 2024
Patch Update: 12th February 2024
