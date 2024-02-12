Audio Update 1

Now incorporated are AUDIO CUES in the showroom. Have fixed numerous errors in the process and there are now audio cues in the first half of the showrooms (3100 audio cues so far). Kindly reminding everyone I am a beginning speaker trying to lay a strong programming foundation.

I will work on doing videos of the Say it in Tlingit phrases next and will eventually incorporate these audio and video cues right into the glossary. Those videos are linked on main page with the excel sheet.

Still not sure how far I am taking this, just know I am a Tlingit man that doesn't know how to speak the language and am going to keep pushing this until I can say I put my best foot forward. Gunalchéesh for joining the journey with me :)

If you want a direct copy of the application you MUST email letslearnlingit@gmail.com and make that request.