 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Megacopter: Blades of the Goddess Playtest update for 12 February 2024

Update Notes for 2024/02/11

Share · View all patches · Build 13430089 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Art: Update final boss projectile art/animations and add shadow.
  • Gameplay: New AZ-TECH Altar upgrade. Soul feast level 2 improves life rewarded for kills from bio.
  • Gameplay: New AZ-TECH Altar upgrade. Flare invincible upgrade - ignore damage 1s after flares.
  • Gameplay: New AZ-TECH Altar Upgrade: Xiuhtecuhtli missile. Fire and guide with huge explosion (WIP).
  • Gameplay: New AZ-TECH Altar Upgrade: Obsidian Strike. Stuns mechanical enemies on screen (WIP).
  • Gameplay: Prototype ability for Xiuhtecuhtli missile. Cost is set to 0 blood orbs for testing.
  • Gameplay: Prototype ability for Obsidian strike. Cost is set to 0 blood orbs for testing.
  • Story: Add conversation in megacave when final mission is unlocked.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1646161 Depot 1646161
  • Loading history…
Depot 1646162 Depot 1646162
  • Loading history…
Depot 1646163 Depot 1646163
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link