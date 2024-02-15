Inspection Release



We are excited to announce the full release of Inspection!

We wanted to extend our deepest gratitude to each and every one of you. Your support means the world to us at Shloppy Studios.

Creating "Inspection" was a labor of love, and your engagement has made it all the more rewarding. We're eager to hear your thoughts, reactions, and any feedback you may have. Your insights are invaluable as we continue to refine and enhance our creations. Please share your experiences, fears, and suggestions with us.

We're truly excited about the future of Shloppy Studios, and we can't wait to bring you more titles down the line.

Thank you once again for being part of our journey. Stay tuned for more creations from Shloppy Studios!

Best Wishes,

Shloppy Studios Team