 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Inspection update for 15 February 2024

Inspection Release

Share · View all patches · Build 13429955 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


We are excited to announce the full release of Inspection!

We wanted to extend our deepest gratitude to each and every one of you. Your support means the world to us at Shloppy Studios.

Creating "Inspection" was a labor of love, and your engagement has made it all the more rewarding. We're eager to hear your thoughts, reactions, and any feedback you may have. Your insights are invaluable as we continue to refine and enhance our creations. Please share your experiences, fears, and suggestions with us.

We're truly excited about the future of Shloppy Studios, and we can't wait to bring you more titles down the line.

Thank you once again for being part of our journey. Stay tuned for more creations from Shloppy Studios!

Best Wishes,
Shloppy Studios Team

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link