Icarus Week 115 Update | New Cold Steel, Miasmic and Obsidian Shotgun Shells

Week 115 brings three new types of Shotgun Shell to Icarus - Cold Steel, Miasma and Obsidian.

Exclusive to Prometheus, these pack a punch with their own Freeze, Poison and Burn modifiers along with some hefty damage and rare materials to craft.

Batteries and Networks continues it’s thorough testing with our community, and you can get an update on where we are up to inside.

Hop in and have a read.

Notable Improvements:

Updated chairs to prefer placing characters in front when getting up. Will place to the right or left if there is not enough room in front of the chair, instead of only trying to place right

Fixed collision on nearly every beam to prevent collision outside the visible mesh

Fixed mission NOMAD: Greatly reduced the wait time if the side objective is complete before the next primary objective is granted

Fixed an issue with the lantern not being able to be prepared when equipped in the light slot

Fix EQS query when landing via drop ship on an outpost

Added all missing mission sketches (8 total) as available Paintings with the Interior Decorations DLC

Fixed many caves not having overridden spawn rules for bees, causing some issues when bees and caveworms would both spawn when only one should have

This week: New Shotgun Ammo

Three new types of Shotgun Ammo have been added to Icarus.

These are Cold Steel, Miasmic and Obsidian variations, and all are exclusive to New Frontiers, as their required materials are only found on Prometheus.

Cold Steel Shotgun Shells have a 20-25 Projectile Damage with a 25 Frost Damage addition, along with a 15% chance to inflict the ‘Freeze’ modifier that reduces movement speed and melee damage.

Miasmic Shotgun Shells have a 20 Projectile Damage with a 25 Poison Damage addition, along with a 15% chance to inflict the ‘Miasma’ modifier that lowers physical resistance by 25% for all afflicted.

Finally, the Obsidian Shotgun Shell has a 20 Projectile Damage with a 25 Fire Damage addition, along with a 15% chance to inflict the ‘Burn’ modifier that causes -50% health regeneration and -25% maximum health while active.

All three of these ammo types can be crafted on the Machining Bench at Tier 3, and require their namesake material which can only be found in Prometheus.

This week: Shotgun Ammo Cost Reduction

Along with adding our three new Shotgun Ammo variations, we’re also making some adjustments in the shotgun shell costs to make them more accessible.

OLD:

1 Ammo Casing, 5 Copper Nails, 6 Gunpowder and 1 Epoxy.

NEW:

1 Ammo Casing, 2 Copper Nails, 1 Gunpowder and 1 Epoxy.

Coming Soon: Batteries & Networks

Batteries and Networks is edging closer to release, and we have noted your frustrations at how long this has been in the oven, but our patience is so it is worth your while.

We are frequently updating the testing branch with changes, tweaks, fixes and balances as reported by our community, so if you want to contribute to this, come join us using the password 'IAcceptThereWillBeBugs’.

This branch will be buggy until it is polished and released. This approach to testing and refining however is much more effective in releasing a quality product than one that disrupts the entire game for everyone else because it didn’t get the proper quality control it deserves.

We are close to release now with the crashes and optimizations coming to a close. We will be focusing on balance and QoL over the next week so feel free to jump in.

We thank you for your patience, and just ask you keep it up a little longer.

Next Week: New T4 Shotgun

Our Shotgun theme will carry on one more week, as next week we release a new Tier 4 Shotgun, which is yet to be named.

Got a suggestion for what we should call it? Put it in the comments. No promises your name will be selected, but the door is open for something better than we can come up with. And yes, blasty-mc-blastface has already been suggested.

We’ll also be doing a slight Shotgun damage balance to account for this new big brother, so look out for that too.

author: If you like what we’re doing with Icarus, and want to support our continued development, consider purchasing one of our DLCs for a few dollars, it would mean a lot to us.

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/36462/Icarus_Architecture_Bundle/

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/34141/Icarus_Outposts_Bundle/

Changelog v2.1.18.119581

New Content

Unlocked Miasmic, Cold Steel and Obsidian Shotgun Ammo

Reduced the price of Buckshot significantly

Fixed

SHADOWED: Updated crop plots to spawn new version, rather than old version and being immediately replaced by new version. Added plants to spawned crop plots

Updated chairs to prefer placing characters in front when getting up. Will place to the right or left if there is not enough room in front of the chair, instead of only trying to place right

Fixed collision on nearly every beam to prevent collision outside the visible mesh

NOMAD: Greatly reduced the wait time if the side objective is complete before the next primary objective is granted

Fix lantern cannot be repaired when in light slot

Fix EQS query when landing via drop ship on an outpost

Added all missing mission sketches (8 total) as available Paintings with the Interior Decorations DLC

Fixed many caves not having overridden spawn rules for bees, causing them to spawn the same number of bees as caveworms (this means many caves will now have waaay less bees)

Future Content