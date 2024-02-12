0.5.2 Accessibility Update

Some features where added to help with accessibility such as to address colour blindness issues and making more progress on controller support for those who need one. And other accessibility adjacent / game design features where added.

Shadow effect when player is jumping

Added mini map (Open by pressing M on the keyboard or press right stick button on controller)

Controller support in menus (controller support is still experimental / work in progress)

Increased size of cursor

Changed colour / art and added colour variants of enemies to help with visibility

Other changes include:

Potential fix for bug where items would drop from enemies much more frequently than intended on some users hardware

Added VFX for Leviathan ground slam attack

Misc. fixes

We will continue to improve the game with accessibility in mind, but if there are issues you've found while playing please let us know in our Discord, Community Hub, or Reviews!