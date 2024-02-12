 Skip to content

Dream of the Star Haven update for 12 February 2024

Small Update, and New Level Added

12 February 2024

• added new level "Sun Dazed" - it's a standalone regular level (ie not a challenge level), and will eventually lead on to other levels in the same (desert) biome
• polished title screen
• various small UI polishes
• tweaked the timing of the laser statue-heads so you have more time to attack them and hide, before they attack you

Changed files in this update

