• added new level "Sun Dazed" - it's a standalone regular level (ie not a challenge level), and will eventually lead on to other levels in the same (desert) biome
• polished title screen
• various small UI polishes
• tweaked the timing of the laser statue-heads so you have more time to attack them and hide, before they attack you
Dream of the Star Haven update for 12 February 2024
Small Update, and New Level Added
