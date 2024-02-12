 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Plastomorphosis update for 12 February 2024

PLASTOMORPHOSIS: Patch v1.1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 13429743 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes:

PLASTOMORPHOSIS v1.1.1

Changed:
  • Improved localization with minor fixes.
  • Slightly reduced damage from large circular saws.
Added:
  • Beta* support for new languages, including Spanish

(*) - not proofread by a native speaker.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2459430/Plastomorphosis/

Changed files in this update

Depot 2459431 Depot 2459431
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link