PLASTOMORPHOSIS: Patch v1.1.1

Patch Notes:
PLASTOMORPHOSIS v1.1.1
Changed:
- Improved localization with minor fixes.
- Slightly reduced damage from large circular saws.
Added:
- Beta* support for new languages, including Spanish
(*) - not proofread by a native speaker.
