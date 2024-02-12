 Skip to content

永恒幻境 Eternal Dreamland update for 12 February 2024

Some changes and bug fixes

Build 13429711 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed the problem that when long-press aiming is turned on, the perspective will get stuck when switching firearms while aiming.
-Turn down monster sound effects
-Fixed the problem of sometimes stuck while jumping in the air
-Fixed the bug that caused the firearm to become particularly small or large after adjusting the hand size
-Some small changes

