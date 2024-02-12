Early Access Patch 0.5.4

Share · View all patches · Build 13429616 · Last edited 12 February 2024 – 20:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Hey all, today we have another patch ready for you!

Cupid and his box of chomping chocolates have invaded all of the maps yet again ahead of Valentine's Day! He brings with him double shards for the week, as well as a plethora of bug fixes!

Patch Notes

Valentine's Day Special: Double Shards for the week! 💘

Fixed EOS Bootstrapper error on Steam (Windows) If you run into this issue going forward, fixing it should be as simple as verifying your game files

Fixed Max Prestige Level looping back to level 1 Max Prestige level now will count up endlessly, i.e. 26, 27, 28 - rather than looping back to level 1

Fix Alpha/Beta tester skins not showing in the customize menu

Fixed Anonymous Mode showing real player name at the start of a match

Fixed Anonymous Mode showing real player name if hovering profile picture

Fixed Plant Prop collision to be more accurate

Fixed Hunter weapon stats not being localized

Fixed UI issue with bots sometimes appearing to take no damage

Harpoon Bazooka should no longer break prop rotation on Hero props

Fixed Ace! achievement

Other smaller bug fixes

That's all for now, Ghosts and Hunters! Happy Valentine's day, and thanks for your continued support! Keep an eye out for some...very exciting news soon! 👀

Hope to see you on the hunt!

-Team MGH