Early Access Patch 0.5.4

Hey all, today we have another patch ready for you!
Cupid and his box of chomping chocolates have invaded all of the maps yet again ahead of Valentine's Day! He brings with him double shards for the week, as well as a plethora of bug fixes!
Patch Notes
Valentine's Day Special: Double Shards for the week! 💘
Fixed EOS Bootstrapper error on Steam (Windows)
- If you run into this issue going forward, fixing it should be as simple as verifying your game files
Fixed Max Prestige Level looping back to level 1
- Max Prestige level now will count up endlessly, i.e. 26, 27, 28 - rather than looping back to level 1
Fix Alpha/Beta tester skins not showing in the customize menu
Fixed Anonymous Mode showing real player name at the start of a match
Fixed Anonymous Mode showing real player name if hovering profile picture
Fixed Plant Prop collision to be more accurate
Fixed Hunter weapon stats not being localized
Fixed UI issue with bots sometimes appearing to take no damage
Harpoon Bazooka should no longer break prop rotation on Hero props
Fixed Ace! achievement
Other smaller bug fixes
That's all for now, Ghosts and Hunters! Happy Valentine's day, and thanks for your continued support! Keep an eye out for some...very exciting news soon! 👀
Hope to see you on the hunt!
-Team MGH
