 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Loya Playtest update for 12 February 2024

Hotfix 02-12

Share · View all patches · Build 13429602 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New

Added new monsters:
  • Ice slime
  • Ice mushroom
Added new plants:
  • Ice flower
  • Ice fungi
  • Some plants can now only be collected at night

Changes

  • Reduce required wood amount for the core and crafting table
  • Furnace cannot fail anymore when melting
  • Reduced the amount of iron dropped when mining
  • Renamed the "Crafting UI" to "Building UI" (people would confuse it with the Crafting table)

Bugs

  • Fixed a bug where Weak slimes would freeze and be unable to be attacked or attack.
  • Fixed a bug where the world map fog would not be updated properly after disconnecting.
  • Fixed a bug with the tutorial quests not being properly synchronized.
  • Fixed the mushroom run animation.
  • Fixed the glider alignement with the skeleton avater.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2274281 Depot 2274281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link