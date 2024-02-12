Hotfix 02-12

New
Added new monsters:
- Ice slime
- Ice mushroom
Added new plants:
- Ice flower
- Ice fungi
- Some plants can now only be collected at night
Changes
- Reduce required wood amount for the core and crafting table
- Furnace cannot fail anymore when melting
- Reduced the amount of iron dropped when mining
- Renamed the "Crafting UI" to "Building UI" (people would confuse it with the Crafting table)
Bugs
- Fixed a bug where Weak slimes would freeze and be unable to be attacked or attack.
- Fixed a bug where the world map fog would not be updated properly after disconnecting.
- Fixed a bug with the tutorial quests not being properly synchronized.
- Fixed the mushroom run animation.
- Fixed the glider alignement with the skeleton avater.
Changed files in this update