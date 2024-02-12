Updated Hotel version

New updated version of the Hotel update.

This is running of a different build of the Game engine that should give you more stability and a better player experience.

The issue of crashing seems to be related to Discord's hardware acceleration and memory allocation issues.

As SaiBorRai is build on the Unreal Engine there has been reported simular issues in the past where Unreal Engine 4 games would comit fatal errors that would crash the game due to Unreal and Discord allocating memory on the same addresses causing either Discord or the Unreal Game to crash.

This was brought to my awareness just recently so if this is the case, the solution will be to Disable Hardware acceleration within your discord settings and run SaiBorRai with administrator privilages from the SaiBorRai.exe located inside the game folder.

I do not hope you will experience this issue but the beta testers had either the game or Discord crashing leading me to believe this is the root cause of this problem for not only SaiBorRai but also many other games that are build on the Unreal Engine.

This has nothing to do with the engine nor discord, rather the two allocating memory blocks on the same addresses making the computer not understanding what's going on.

I am currently trying to figure out a solution as this lies at the responsability of me as a developer and not the player.

If this issue does not occor, then GREAT SUCCESS! because it took me a long time to nail down and fix the other issues and this is also the reason why the release has been delayed the issue became very prevelant and random crashes destroys the experience 100%.

I still have to leverage in Early access as this allows you to easily report bugs and issues and i appreciate all the bug repports as this gives me more coverage over bugs i cannot trigger myself due to each individual having a slightly or highly different play style

Thanks for reading this abomanation written by a very tired dev who stares deep at the bottom of the coffee cup! :D