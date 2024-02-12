 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mazepocalypse update for 12 February 2024

Leaderboards Added!

Share · View all patches · Build 13429436 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update brings Steam Leaderboard support to Mazepocalypse! Now, each of the 6 Arcade stages will feature its own leaderboard showing the top players and scores!

Also coming along with this update is a few changes to Arcade mode to make the experience a little less brutal:

  • All enemies now deal 1 damage on hit instead of up to 2 in Arcade mode.
  • Witches now scream less frequently in Arcade mode.
  • Hives now release infection mosquitos less frequently in Arcade mode.
  • Spiders now leave webs less frequently in Arcade mode.
  • Max amount of enemies on the map in Arcade mode reduced from 10 to 8.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2553181 Depot 2553181
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link