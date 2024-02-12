Leaderboards Added!

This update brings Steam Leaderboard support to Mazepocalypse! Now, each of the 6 Arcade stages will feature its own leaderboard showing the top players and scores!
Also coming along with this update is a few changes to Arcade mode to make the experience a little less brutal:
- All enemies now deal 1 damage on hit instead of up to 2 in Arcade mode.
- Witches now scream less frequently in Arcade mode.
- Hives now release infection mosquitos less frequently in Arcade mode.
- Spiders now leave webs less frequently in Arcade mode.
- Max amount of enemies on the map in Arcade mode reduced from 10 to 8.
Changed files in this update