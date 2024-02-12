Dynamic roundhouses! v5.11

One of the main icons of railways: roundhouses!

Despite turntables being added to the game already, they have always been missing a proper system for creating roundhouse buildings. You can always make them with props, but this is a tedious and difficult process, so this update finally adds a solution!

You can now dynamically add roundhouse buildings to turntables, and their shape and size will automatically be scaled to fit the shape of the turntable. You can customize the style of the roundhouse (like door types, roof types, colors, size, etc) and even add multiple different types of roundhouse buildings to a single turntable.

Adding a roundhouse to a turntable

When pointing at a turntable, use the right-hand popup option to open the menu for editing the turntable options. From here you can access a new menu for editing roundhouses:

You will then see an empty list. You can add multiple different roundhouse buildings to this list, which is useful for when you need more than one size/color of building attached to a single turntable. Click "add new" to create a new roundhouse building.

Editing a roundhouse building will give you a bunch of options, like the style, shape, colors, etc:

The start/end index options are used to control how many exits of the turntable are covered by the roundhouse building. For example, in this screenshot the roundhouse runs from exit 8 to 14:

You can also customize things like the height/length of the roundhouse building, and change the "offset" (the distance which the building is placed in relation to the edge of the turntable):

There are lots of different model styles for the doors, walls and roof (and of course the doors can all be opened!)

There is also now a new drawer (track -> roundhouses) which contains some example turntables with roundhouses already attached.

This update also includes a couple of other small things: