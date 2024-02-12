Visual and Quality of Life Update

A big visual update but there is more visual changes to come (especially for the UI)
Changes in a small patch before that wasn't listed :
- Feedback damage when you get hit or block it
- Visual changes in the sewer dungeons and hitboxes of the walls
- Changed the Hp text of the monsters
Now as for the changes of this update :
Visuals
- All the lobby shops are animated !
- Skins Shop UI changed and it nows zoom in on your character to see the skins better
- Gameplay change for the first dungeon : one of the skelets drops the first key and the second is drop by the midboss of the dungeon
- There are no shops in the dungeon anymore and no money system
Quality of life improvements
- Changed the holding system now deals 5 clicks per seconds and is no longer bugged when moving the mouse
- Totally new UI for the level up ! the upgrades are more clear ! (Preapared it to add new upgrades)
- You can now see the mobs HP by hovering the mouse on them outside of combat
- Nerf of the Sewer Boss
- A lot of small bug fixes
