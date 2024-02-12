 Skip to content

ClickeRogue update for 12 February 2024

Visual and Quality of Life Update

Build 13429224 · Last edited by Wendy

A big visual update but there is more visual changes to come (especially for the UI)

Changes in a small patch before that wasn't listed :
  • Feedback damage when you get hit or block it
  • Visual changes in the sewer dungeons and hitboxes of the walls
  • Changed the Hp text of the monsters

Now as for the changes of this update :

Visuals
  • All the lobby shops are animated !
  • Skins Shop UI changed and it nows zoom in on your character to see the skins better
  • Gameplay change for the first dungeon : one of the skelets drops the first key and the second is drop by the midboss of the dungeon
  • There are no shops in the dungeon anymore and no money system
Quality of life improvements
  • Changed the holding system now deals 5 clicks per seconds and is no longer bugged when moving the mouse
  • Totally new UI for the level up ! the upgrades are more clear ! (Preapared it to add new upgrades)
  • You can now see the mobs HP by hovering the mouse on them outside of combat
  • Nerf of the Sewer Boss
  • A lot of small bug fixes

