Space Simulation Toolkit update for 11 February 2024

SST v0.7.3.1 - Planet Asteroids (Cosmos.cde_heat)

Share · View all patches · Build 13429179 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • new Cosmos.cde_heat option allows some materials (stone) to heat when material links brokes. this make possible (with right cdist=1.10-1.20) to achieve some explosive-like stone substances

