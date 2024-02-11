 Skip to content

Striving for Light: Survival update for 11 February 2024

Update 1.0.5.0

With Update 1.0.5.0 we are reworking our story cinematic as well as adding map decorations, a trap highlighting option, balancing changes for the endless mode and further improvements to the game.

New Features:
  • Reworked story cinematic
  • Map decorations: All maps now have unique map decorations

  • Trap highlighting: There is now an option to highlight traps in the options menu at the gameplay section. This option is active by default.


  • Skilltree shard items are now as well affected by your collect range. The shards now also have a faster attraction speed to make it easier to pick up those shards.
  • 📜Historic Iconic Weapon Redesign:
    The historic and iconic Light Staff weapon finally got a rework. We must say that the Light Staff was the very first weapon we designed for the Striving for Light Base Game, back in the Early Access Launch/ Next Fest Demo days over 2.5 years ago when we started our journey not knowing where it will head. It has been a blast working on the Striving for Light Games and we are looking forward to all what the future brings!
Improvements:
  • Improved stats tooltips with information on stat caps
  • Improved translations
  • More dynamic emerald staff attack SFX
Balancing:
  • AoE size is now capped at 3.0 (was uncapped before- we somehow forgot to implement the cap from SfL - which could not only lead to performance issues but also trivialise gameplay in the endless mode)
  • Lifeleech is now capped at 1/60 kills (was uncapped before). Lifeleech scaling got reduced but therefore starts at 1/150 kills (was 1/160 kills before)
  • Increased AoE size now grants +25% size increase (was +30% before)
  • Slightly increased enemy/boss hp scaling in endless mode
  • Reduced hitbox size for the magma snail explosion attack
  • Reduced hitbox size for tidal crab enemy explosion attack
Fixes:
  • Fixed a bug that caused plenty of skills to have the wrong rotation on spawn. Now only sanguine strike/shot gets modified rotation depending on the attack angle.
  • Fixed missing and wrong translations
