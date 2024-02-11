With Update 1.0.5.0 we are reworking our story cinematic as well as adding map decorations, a trap highlighting option, balancing changes for the endless mode and further improvements to the game.

New Features:

Reworked story cinematic

Map decorations: All maps now have unique map decorations

Trap highlighting: There is now an option to highlight traps in the options menu at the gameplay section. This option is active by default.





Skilltree shard items are now as well affected by your collect range. The shards now also have a faster attraction speed to make it easier to pick up those shards.

📜Historic Iconic Weapon Redesign:

The historic and iconic Light Staff weapon finally got a rework. We must say that the Light Staff was the very first weapon we designed for the Striving for Light Base Game, back in the Early Access Launch/ Next Fest Demo days over 2.5 years ago when we started our journey not knowing where it will head. It has been a blast working on the Striving for Light Games and we are looking forward to all what the future brings!



Improvements:

Improved stats tooltips with information on stat caps

Improved translations

More dynamic emerald staff attack SFX

Balancing:

AoE size is now capped at 3.0 (was uncapped before- we somehow forgot to implement the cap from SfL - which could not only lead to performance issues but also trivialise gameplay in the endless mode)

Lifeleech is now capped at 1/60 kills (was uncapped before). Lifeleech scaling got reduced but therefore starts at 1/150 kills (was 1/160 kills before)

Increased AoE size now grants +25% size increase (was +30% before)

Slightly increased enemy/boss hp scaling in endless mode

Reduced hitbox size for the magma snail explosion attack

Reduced hitbox size for tidal crab enemy explosion attack

Fixes:

Fixed a bug that caused plenty of skills to have the wrong rotation on spawn. Now only sanguine strike/shot gets modified rotation depending on the attack angle.

Fixed missing and wrong translations

