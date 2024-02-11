With Update 1.0.5.0 we are reworking our story cinematic as well as adding map decorations, a trap highlighting option, balancing changes for the endless mode and further improvements to the game.
New Features:
- Reworked story cinematic
- Map decorations: All maps now have unique map decorations
- Trap highlighting: There is now an option to highlight traps in the options menu at the gameplay section. This option is active by default.
- Skilltree shard items are now as well affected by your collect range. The shards now also have a faster attraction speed to make it easier to pick up those shards.
- 📜Historic Iconic Weapon Redesign:
The historic and iconic Light Staff weapon finally got a rework. We must say that the Light Staff was the very first weapon we designed for the Striving for Light Base Game, back in the Early Access Launch/ Next Fest Demo days over 2.5 years ago when we started our journey not knowing where it will head. It has been a blast working on the Striving for Light Games and we are looking forward to all what the future brings!
Improvements:
- Improved stats tooltips with information on stat caps
- Improved translations
- More dynamic emerald staff attack SFX
Balancing:
- AoE size is now capped at 3.0 (was uncapped before- we somehow forgot to implement the cap from SfL - which could not only lead to performance issues but also trivialise gameplay in the endless mode)
- Lifeleech is now capped at 1/60 kills (was uncapped before). Lifeleech scaling got reduced but therefore starts at 1/150 kills (was 1/160 kills before)
- Increased AoE size now grants +25% size increase (was +30% before)
- Slightly increased enemy/boss hp scaling in endless mode
- Reduced hitbox size for the magma snail explosion attack
- Reduced hitbox size for tidal crab enemy explosion attack
Fixes:
- Fixed a bug that caused plenty of skills to have the wrong rotation on spawn. Now only sanguine strike/shot gets modified rotation depending on the attack angle.
- Fixed missing and wrong translations
