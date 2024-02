Hi everyone,

It seems to be a little update but having the AI to understand properly how the new mechanic works was tough !

BIG STUFF

You can now press B again while blocking to remove hands. This is useful to avoid block-out.

When you remove your hands and see the ball flying out, it feels really good ♥

IMPROVEMENTS

AI got updated a lot to manage the new mechanic

new swing arm sound

BUGS FIXED

ball goes through floor and locks the game

Have a nice day ♥