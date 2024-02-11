Build Notes 1.0.0.6 - February 11, 2024
Updates:
Map Updates:
Implemented a new, cleaner layout for more intuitive navigation and enhanced aesthetics.
Texture Fixes:
Blurry textures replaced with high-quality versions for a more immersive visual experience.
Lighting Bake Updates:
Improved lighting bakes to provide visually appealing environments.
Performance Optimization:
Specific parts of the map have been optimized to improve performance and prevent frame rate drops.
Item Layout Changes:
Items rearranged to optimize gameplay and player strategy.
New Mode Added:
Introduction of first-person or third-person gameplay mode for player flexibility.
Interface Bug Fixes:
Various interface bugs have been fixed for a smoother user experience.
Collision Bug Fixes:
Collision issues have been resolved to ensure a consistent gaming experience.
Notes:
We are committed to providing the best possible experience for our customers and friends. We will continue to work on improving the game and meeting the expectations of the community.
Changed files in this update