Share · View all patches · Build 13429040 · Last edited 12 February 2024 – 00:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Build Notes 1.0.0.6 - February 11, 2024

Updates:

Map Updates:

Implemented a new, cleaner layout for more intuitive navigation and enhanced aesthetics.

Texture Fixes:

Blurry textures replaced with high-quality versions for a more immersive visual experience.

Lighting Bake Updates:

Improved lighting bakes to provide visually appealing environments.

Performance Optimization:

Specific parts of the map have been optimized to improve performance and prevent frame rate drops.

Item Layout Changes:

Items rearranged to optimize gameplay and player strategy.

New Mode Added:

Introduction of first-person or third-person gameplay mode for player flexibility.

Interface Bug Fixes:

Various interface bugs have been fixed for a smoother user experience.

Collision Bug Fixes:

Collision issues have been resolved to ensure a consistent gaming experience.

Notes:

We are committed to providing the best possible experience for our customers and friends. We will continue to work on improving the game and meeting the expectations of the community.