Wizard's Wheel 2 update for 11 February 2024

v0.11.161

Build 13429027

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Weekly Challenge Content

  • Rarity filter support added for loot filter custom strings. ("Legendary", "Epic", "Rare", "Common")

  • Restoration wizard power has been buffed.

  • Werewolves, Harpies, Killer Bunnies and Satyrs are now counted among Beasts.

