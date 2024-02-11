-
Weekly Challenge Content
-
Rarity filter support added for loot filter custom strings. ("Legendary", "Epic", "Rare", "Common")
-
Restoration wizard power has been buffed.
-
Werewolves, Harpies, Killer Bunnies and Satyrs are now counted among Beasts.
Wizard's Wheel 2 update for 11 February 2024
v0.11.161
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2217551 Depot 2217551
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update