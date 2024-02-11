Hello, stalkers! We have an important update 1.00.59 for you.

What's New:



☢️ Trading has been added to the game. Got a lot of unnecessary rifles or bullets lying around? No problem, now you can always sell them at "The Shelter". Can't find food or the ammo you need? That's no longer an issue, of course, if you're a stalker with some money on you. At "The Shelter", you can always replenish your supplies or sell what you don't need! Factors such as wear and tear, attachments, and the presence of a collimator affect the selling price. And most importantly, where you sell it. Our shop stands can be found not only in "The Shelter" but also in some corners of The Zone. Please note that the selling and buying prices are always different, and remember, we always care about our customers. Therefore, we sell only functioning goods. You can always return the product if it doesn't suit you, according to the stalker's rights protection law, within 2 seconds from the purchase. Thank you for understanding.



☢️ A bit of loot has been added to the game. Since the game's launch, you've complained about cucumber cans lying around with nowhere to use them, now you can always sell them and earn some money. Besides that, for heaven's sake, don't steal mugs from stalkers. They are cheap, but they will have nothing to drink from during their downtime from raids. Have some conscience!

Changes and Improvements:

🔸 With the introduction of trading into the game, the hunger system has been reconfigured. Now, depending on the location, the impact of hunger can either increase or decrease. Keep an eye on your indicator in the wrist PDA. Importantly - just as before, in "The Shelter," hunger does not affect health.

🔸 A new indicator, price, has been added to item descriptions.

🔸 A new parameter, money, has been added to the wrist PDA. You can always check how much currency you have in your account. We're glad you chose us, "Wasteland Bank," your money is always in a safe place. Even after your death!

🔸 Some textures have also been improved in some locations.

Remember, stalkers: The Zone is constantly changing, and each of your outings into it is a new challenge. Be vigilant and cautious. Good luck! There's still much interesting ahead!