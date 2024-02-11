 Skip to content

Terranny update for 11 February 2024

0.2.23

Share · View all patches · Build 13429003 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added ability to change sandbox base color
  • Added shortcuts to toggle drone variables (V) and part stats (S), changed chip toggle to X
  • Added ambient noise and a slider in the settings for it

