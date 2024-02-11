- Added ability to change sandbox base color
- Added shortcuts to toggle drone variables (V) and part stats (S), changed chip toggle to X
- Added ambient noise and a slider in the settings for it
Terranny update for 11 February 2024
0.2.23
