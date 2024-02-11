- Fixed an issue where pressing the character button in level menu would take you to main menu instead
- Fixed an issue where obtaining a pickup would cause upgrades to get "stuck"
Journey's Legend update for 11 February 2024
0.7.E
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2654081 Depot 2654081
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update