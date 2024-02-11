 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Journey's Legend update for 11 February 2024

0.7.E

Share · View all patches · Build 13428998 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where pressing the character button in level menu would take you to main menu instead
  • Fixed an issue where obtaining a pickup would cause upgrades to get "stuck"

Changed files in this update

Depot 2654081 Depot 2654081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link