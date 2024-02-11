 Skip to content

IN HEAT: Lustful Nights update for 11 February 2024

Demo Patch Notes 2024-02-11

We've just published a new update for the demo containing some minor bug fixes.

Adjustments

Sound
  • Increased Volume of a Window Hit SFX
  • Decreased Volume of the Power Panel Sparks
  • Decreased Volume of the Power Panel Lever being flipped

Fixes

Subtitles
  • Fixed Subtitles sometimes lingering when returning back to the Title Screen
Saving

  • Fixed corrupted Save Data breaking the Title Screen

    • Caused Title Screen Buttons to not work correctly
    • The corrupted Save Data will now be renamed and a new one is created
Microgames

  • Fixed the main Microgame Outline being displayed when the Player is still in the respective Camera when the Microgame activates

    • Relevant for Power Panel & Valve
    • Didn't allow interacting with the Power Panel Buttons until going out of the Camera and back in

