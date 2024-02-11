Demo Patch Notes 2024-02-11

We've just published a new update for the demo containing some minor bug fixes.
Adjustments
Sound
- Increased Volume of a Window Hit SFX
- Decreased Volume of the Power Panel Sparks
- Decreased Volume of the Power Panel Lever being flipped
Fixes
Subtitles
- Fixed Subtitles sometimes lingering when returning back to the Title Screen
Saving
-
Fixed corrupted Save Data breaking the Title Screen
- Caused Title Screen Buttons to not work correctly
- The corrupted Save Data will now be renamed and a new one is created
Microgames
-
Fixed the main Microgame Outline being displayed when the Player is still in the respective Camera when the Microgame activates
- Relevant for Power Panel & Valve
- Didn't allow interacting with the Power Panel Buttons until going out of the Camera and back in
Changed files in this update