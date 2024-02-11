 Skip to content

Jax: History Repeats Itself update for 11 February 2024

The Steam Is Coming Out Update (v0.6.0 part 1)

Share · View all patches · Build 13428949 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I am so funny

I bet you're laughing on the floor. Don't lie.

Changelog

  • Added Steam achievements and overall the Steam API
  • Upgraded JHRI to use C++ now, maybe faster
  • Fixed material bug on the main menu

Changed files in this update

  • Loading history…
