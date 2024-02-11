 Skip to content

Intoxicated Driver update for 11 February 2024

Sensitivity, improvements and bug fixes!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features:
There is now a sensitivity option

Improvements:
Teleports now auto-teleport
Less-auto steering, the car should feel better to steer with
Made the racing gamemode description more representative of the gamemode
The thin path on the dunes map is now wider
When diving in "the giant dive" in the dunes gamemode, you will not recieve fall damage anymore
There are now more spawns in the racing gamemode to support even more players

Bug fixes:
Fixed a race spawsn being inside of a building
Fixed the timer in the racing mode resetting when respawning

