Sensitivity, improvements and bug fixes!

Features:

There is now a sensitivity option

Improvements:

Teleports now auto-teleport

Less-auto steering, the car should feel better to steer with

Made the racing gamemode description more representative of the gamemode

The thin path on the dunes map is now wider

When diving in "the giant dive" in the dunes gamemode, you will not recieve fall damage anymore

There are now more spawns in the racing gamemode to support even more players

Bug fixes:

Fixed a race spawsn being inside of a building

Fixed the timer in the racing mode resetting when respawning