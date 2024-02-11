 Skip to content

Estencel update for 11 February 2024

Update 2.4.0

Build 13428902

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a full map. It can be opened in the inventory menu or by pressing "M" or L-Stick Button. Inaccessible areas of the map are revealed as you progress. On the map you can see your location, the position of important plot objects, the position of the energy left after the defeat, the position of the visited fireplaces. Perhaps the map will help someone not to get confused in the world of the game.
  • Brightness slightly changed.
  • Bug fixes.

