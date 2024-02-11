 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mars 2055 update for 11 February 2024

Achievments and Hints

Share · View all patches · Build 13428848 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update adds Steam Achievements and includes more hints to move players in the right direction. Its a great time to play Mars 2055.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2063712 Depot 2063712
  • Loading history…
Depot 2063713 Depot 2063713
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link