Hotfix v1.0.1 is live!

Hi everyone!

If you’re new to the game or returning after a while and find that the new experience this game brings is still a bit overwhelming, then I think this update is for you. I’ve been keeping an eye on the community as I always do so that I can get an understanding of how players feel and make necessary adjustments to help improve the player experience.

So, in this update, I focused on difficulty balance for training and easy modes for both new and casual players as well as a few quality-of-life changes and increases to XP gain/Astral Shards to help players level up faster for a more rewarding experience.

UPDATES

The movement speed of Wrath’s mimic books during hunts has been reduced on all modes and will despawn quicker on Easy and Training Mode. In addition, the damage from Mimic’s has been reduced by 25% on easy mode and 50% on Training mode.

The chance of possession from Gluttony Hallucinations during hunts has been reduced on Easy and Training mode.

The Ghost has had its movement speed slightly reduced on all Difficulties.

The movement speak while the Entity is awakened (Corruption is 100) has been reduced on Easy and Training mode. Please keep in mind that the intended mechanic of Corruption is that players find HIDING spots where they are completely immune to death and cannot be detected. Players can then crouch around the map which makes it extremely hard for the entity to hear them while they look for corruption mass to burn.

The player detection radius of awakened entities to both see and hear players has been reduced on Easy and Training Mode to help provide new/casual players with a higher window of reaction opportunity.

Possession Resistance is now easier even at low Sanity levels on Easy and Training mode.

Sanity Damage taken from Possession has been reduced by 50% on Training Mode and 15% on Easy. This should help players survive much more easily while learning how to survive the possession.

XP gain and Astral Shard reward from quests has been increased roughly 25% to help with player progression at early levels.

Bonus XP and Astral Shard reward from completing all 3 quests on turn in has been increased.

The Quest “Breaking the Ice” now displays the current progress of Fire Pits the player has lit at the right side of the screen.

The Quest “The Learning Curve” will now display the “Story Quest Complete” message” at the top middle of the player's screen and the story menu will properly reflect the status as completed.

The radius at which the TIP message should display on Hallucinations for players has been increased so that new players don’t need to get as close to and feel at risk of possession while reading.

One of the Jumping puzzles for Office Research was known to be on the difficult side, so I’ve adjusted the platforming there to have much easier leap points to get to the objective.

Setting your FPS Limit no longer requires a client restart to apply.

Thanks everyone, I hope this improvement helps!

Halo