 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Brownie's Adventure update for 11 February 2024

Bug Bug

Share · View all patches · Build 13428777 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ant maze lever (East) for optional quest (treasure hunters) altered.

Click on the lever one more time should fix anyones issues if you have got this far and are having trouble with the puzzle.

Thanks Sam B for this.

Thanks

Changed files in this update

Depot 2581561 Depot 2581561
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link