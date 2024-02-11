 Skip to content

Operation Food to Gold update for 11 February 2024

Operation Food to Gold - Update 15

Update 15

Emika is now fully implemented into the game. You can start dating and bantering with her.
Each level with her reduces gold prices of the fish production after the first level.

Added 1 more Yukari 18+ Pose and clothing for the DLC, that will come out soon.

Next update will bring more waifus to date and finally some attention to the merch store, which will tie with waifu dating. The merch store will solve many issues that the game currently faces.

Thanks for playing and for your support!

