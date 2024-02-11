1.30 Update

- Added 'Week 2' missions
- Added new racing tracks
- Added an ultra-hard unpaid-overtime mission
- Added new air-freshener unlockables
- Added docker license unlockable
- Added mining torpedo unlockable
- Added racing cockpit unlockable
- Added 'Remove Thrust Assist' unlock
- Added 'Time Attack Helper' unlockable
- Added new music tracks
- Added optional in-cockpit frame-rate readout
- Added red/green docking port light to help judge distance and alignment
- Added mothership camera to track inbound crates
- Added optional comfort vignette
- Added many more proc-gen prefabs
Adjustments and Fixes:
- Various visual improvements
- Unlock detector now gives a 'less-than-X' readout
- Spacebrake can now bring ship to complete stop
- Unlock feedback now plays in cockpit when conditional unlockables unlock
- Forward and velocity indicators also show on radar
- Fixed asymmetrical thrust bug caused by previous 'Thrust Assist' implementation
- Made warships much bigger
- Gave third-person pilot legally-safe goggles
- Made docking TV bigger
- Added option to enable second docking TV that will take over radar screen
- Fixed many other bugs
- Adjusted many other things
PC Only:
- Added graphics scaling options for resolution, AA, bloom
- Added new HOTAS control binds related to limpets/torpedos/launcher etc.
- Added bindable HOTAS 'cursor' which can navigate and press the in-game buttons
PSVR Only:
- Native 120hz support
- Added ability for secondary button to rapid fire limpets
Quest Only:
- Added graphics scaling options for resolution, AA, and refresh rate
