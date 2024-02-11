 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Space Docker VR update for 11 February 2024

1.30 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 13428647 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added 'Week 2' missions
  • Added new racing tracks
  • Added an ultra-hard unpaid-overtime mission
  • Added new air-freshener unlockables
  • Added docker license unlockable
  • Added mining torpedo unlockable
  • Added racing cockpit unlockable
  • Added 'Remove Thrust Assist' unlock
  • Added 'Time Attack Helper' unlockable
  • Added new music tracks
  • Added optional in-cockpit frame-rate readout
  • Added red/green docking port light to help judge distance and alignment
  • Added mothership camera to track inbound crates
  • Added optional comfort vignette
  • Added many more proc-gen prefabs

Adjustments and Fixes:

  • Various visual improvements
  • Unlock detector now gives a 'less-than-X' readout
  • Spacebrake can now bring ship to complete stop
  • Unlock feedback now plays in cockpit when conditional unlockables unlock
  • Forward and velocity indicators also show on radar
  • Fixed asymmetrical thrust bug caused by previous 'Thrust Assist' implementation
  • Made warships much bigger
  • Gave third-person pilot legally-safe goggles
  • Made docking TV bigger
  • Added option to enable second docking TV that will take over radar screen
  • Fixed many other bugs
  • Adjusted many other things

PC Only:

  • Added graphics scaling options for resolution, AA, bloom
  • Added new HOTAS control binds related to limpets/torpedos/launcher etc.
  • Added bindable HOTAS 'cursor' which can navigate and press the in-game buttons

PSVR Only:

  • Native 120hz support
  • Added ability for secondary button to rapid fire limpets

Quest Only:

  • Added graphics scaling options for resolution, AA, and refresh rate

Changed files in this update

Space Docker VR Content Depot 1728831
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link