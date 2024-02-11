New Dungeon color scheme
New enemy kind - Morph - when dying spawns a child enemy
Two new abilities added: Key Master and Secret Room Explorer
[player hint] New look of the dialog 'Bulk movement'
[player hint] Hero chest now twice bigger
[bug fix] Items are appearing correctly on the mini map
Once upon a Dungeon II update for 11 February 2024
New Dungeon color scheme, new enemy kind and more
New Dungeon color scheme
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update