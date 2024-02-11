 Skip to content

Once upon a Dungeon II update for 11 February 2024

New Dungeon color scheme, new enemy kind and more

Share · View all patches · Build 13428636 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Dungeon color scheme
New enemy kind - Morph - when dying spawns a child enemy
Two new abilities added: Key Master and Secret Room Explorer
[player hint] New look of the dialog 'Bulk movement'
[player hint] Hero chest now twice bigger
[bug fix] Items are appearing correctly on the mini map

