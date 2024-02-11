Amata 0.13.9 is live!

Thanks again to Slopcore for his continued engagement! Sonder on, gamers.
General
- fix softlock during arbor fight in muldahara (?)
- change enemy collision to be a bit squishier
- line up timed platforms in 2nd hive histhana
- kill zyng projectile on collide
- condense and streamline the collection sequence in anahata
- add checkpoint before ryx encounter
- increase speed of 2nd wall platforming challenge in anahata
- mystery hitbox for lub in histhana
- unsquished input flags for xbox controllers
- widen final column in the path ov hum
- fix the fight name for chamber of the aspirant
- shorten the checkpoint activation and add some charging sfx
- make hall longer before ragakeet
- make last platforming challenge in muldahara a little longer
- increase ground friction when not holding a direction
- you can now block out of the rolling animation
- you now hold block to lock facing while aiming weapons instead of some holding and some not
- added a new platforming challenge in muldahara
- you can now do short dashes while shielding instead of dashing out of shield
- reduced overall number of projectiles
Charlet
- nerf tackle stam damage
- boost hammer stam damage
- increase hammer speed
Moika
- spray duration, frequency and accuracy decreased
- reduce poise recovery
- increase damage recieved while stunned
- decrease gatling duration
- square up the walls in arena ( no more choke point )
Changed files in this update