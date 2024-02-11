 Skip to content

Amata Playtest update for 11 February 2024

Amata 0.13.9 is live!

Build 13428527

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks again to Slopcore for his continued engagement! Sonder on, gamers.

General
  • fix softlock during arbor fight in muldahara (?)
  • change enemy collision to be a bit squishier
  • line up timed platforms in 2nd hive histhana
  • kill zyng projectile on collide
  • condense and streamline the collection sequence in anahata
  • add checkpoint before ryx encounter
  • increase speed of 2nd wall platforming challenge in anahata
  • mystery hitbox for lub in histhana
  • unsquished input flags for xbox controllers
  • widen final column in the path ov hum
  • fix the fight name for chamber of the aspirant
  • shorten the checkpoint activation and add some charging sfx
  • make hall longer before ragakeet
  • make last platforming challenge in muldahara a little longer
  • increase ground friction when not holding a direction
  • you can now block out of the rolling animation
  • you now hold block to lock facing while aiming weapons instead of some holding and some not
  • added a new platforming challenge in muldahara
  • you can now do short dashes while shielding instead of dashing out of shield
  • reduced overall number of projectiles
Charlet
  • nerf tackle stam damage
  • boost hammer stam damage
  • increase hammer speed
Moika
  • spray duration, frequency and accuracy decreased
  • reduce poise recovery
  • increase damage recieved while stunned
  • decrease gatling duration
  • square up the walls in arena ( no more choke point )

