Patch notes 0.7.0.13
-
Added refund system to instantly refund any extra resources being delivered to a plot this will counter a current issue till it is found.
-
improved the removal of villagers starving, thirsty, ill or freezing from the tally when they leave or die.
-
Re-added snow deformation.
-
On currently doing info shown when clicking on a villager will say there is not enough storage rather than saying they are roaming.
-
Can go to fires in free time.
-
Added snow to firewood log and firewood clay chimney.
-
Added snow to the bench.
-
Added snow to orchard trees.
-
Added snow to pasture fences.
-
Added snow to stockpile resources.
-
Fixed game speed affecting snow and wetness buildup.
-
Fixed rock save and load this will only affect new games previously there was an incorrect trace so rock positions were not being saved.
-
Fixed drop cart check for better placement.
Changed files in this update