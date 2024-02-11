 Skip to content

Bastide update for 11 February 2024

Patch notes 0.7.0.13

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added refund system to instantly refund any extra resources being delivered to a plot this will counter a current issue till it is found.

  • improved the removal of villagers starving, thirsty, ill or freezing from the tally when they leave or die.

  • Re-added snow deformation.

  • On currently doing info shown when clicking on a villager will say there is not enough storage rather than saying they are roaming.

  • Can go to fires in free time.

  • Added snow to firewood log and firewood clay chimney.

  • Added snow to the bench.

  • Added snow to orchard trees.

  • Added snow to pasture fences.

  • Added snow to stockpile resources.

  • Fixed game speed affecting snow and wetness buildup.

  • Fixed rock save and load this will only affect new games previously there was an incorrect trace so rock positions were not being saved.

  • Fixed drop cart check for better placement.

