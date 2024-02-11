Patch notes 0.7.0.13

Added refund system to instantly refund any extra resources being delivered to a plot this will counter a current issue till it is found.

improved the removal of villagers starving, thirsty, ill or freezing from the tally when they leave or die.

Re-added snow deformation.

On currently doing info shown when clicking on a villager will say there is not enough storage rather than saying they are roaming.

Can go to fires in free time.

Added snow to firewood log and firewood clay chimney.

Added snow to the bench.

Added snow to orchard trees.

Added snow to pasture fences.

Added snow to stockpile resources.

Fixed game speed affecting snow and wetness buildup.

Fixed rock save and load this will only affect new games previously there was an incorrect trace so rock positions were not being saved.