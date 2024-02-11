Update Notes - 11th of February 2024

[Weapons]
- Stoner 63A Rifle and Carbine fixed missing fire select animation
- PPS-43 accuracy increased
[Client]
- Fixed bug when 21/9 aspect ratio option could appear when starting game in fullscreen mode on monitors which do not support it
- Fixed bug with levitating wearables which could be seen on servers with high ping/unstable connection
[Bots]
- Removed pics from profile pictures to avoid confusion in scoreboard
- Bot balance is now immediate without wait
- Bot no longer drop Medic Kits and Ammo Boxes on respawn
- Bots now do not only seek the flag in conquest but the capture zone as a whole
[Coop]
- Added 6 bots on human team that can get replaced by players
- Changed default human to bot ratio 1:3
Changed files in this update