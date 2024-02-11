 Skip to content

Military Conflict: Vietnam update for 11 February 2024

Update Notes - 11th of February 2024

Build 13428483

[Weapons]

  • Stoner 63A Rifle and Carbine fixed missing fire select animation
  • PPS-43 accuracy increased

[Client]

  • Fixed bug when 21/9 aspect ratio option could appear when starting game in fullscreen mode on monitors which do not support it
  • Fixed bug with levitating wearables which could be seen on servers with high ping/unstable connection

[Bots]

  • Removed pics from profile pictures to avoid confusion in scoreboard
  • Bot balance is now immediate without wait
  • Bot no longer drop Medic Kits and Ammo Boxes on respawn
  • Bots now do not only seek the flag in conquest but the capture zone as a whole

[Coop]

  • Added 6 bots on human team that can get replaced by players
  • Changed default human to bot ratio 1:3

