Build 13428437 · Last edited 11 February 2024 – 21:09:22 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone!

In this small hotfix, we have fixed the following things:

fixed save in tutorial

improvement of quality of objects thumbnails

added smoke to the soldering iron

checkboxes quality improvement

added computer/laptop settings save

improved camera movement in workstation and decor mode

added counter of parts that are in crate

See you soon!

CipherCraft Team