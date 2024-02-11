Update: Version 0.5

Polymino's versus mode, Junk Attack, is still being developed and isn't quite ready for the public yet. In the meantime, I've also made some unrelated improvements and fixes since v0.4B, which are included in this update.

Before I go over the changes, don't forget that you can help improve Junk Attack and get your name in Polymino's credits by joining the Discord server and participating in the playtesting sessions I host there!

Changes

Added explosion animations to bombs

Most menus will highlight the currently selected option in addition to having a cursor next to it

Everyone who's participated in playtesting so far now has their name in the credits!

Default music and sound effects volume has been lowered from 100% to 75% (only affects first-time players)

Fixed a bug when loading default high scores where duplicates would be loaded

Fixed bug in multiplayer games where bombs would stop working correctly after another player lost

Fixed typo in the tutorial

It might not seem like much, but a lot has changed under the hood to make Junk Attack work, and the vast majority of development time has gone into implementing the mode itself. I appreciate everyone's patience, and I can't wait until Junk Attack is available for everyone!