- Add loading splash text
- Bomb arrow AOE angers enemies
- Purple special angers enemies
- Fix sharp bow
- Decrease max bomb bow arrows
- Increase damage of bomb bow
- Increase damage of mechanical bow
- Decrease magnet buff on magnet bow
- Decrease magnet buff on black antipede
- Increase weird bow price
- Rework enemy confusion
- Add translation status in settings
- Fix overlapping save icons
- Fix enemy ai culling
- Shop items now bob
- Fix bee ai
- Rebalance items
- Leaderboard tracks player and weapon
- Fix empty leader board text
- Fix Changelog scroll
- Saves are now sorted by time
- Fix save clone bug
- Fix enemy room indicator
- Debug console done
- Fix music force play
- Rework fire bow
- Add fire stat
- Rework arrows, drops, and luck
- Rewrite magnet logic
- Thread music loading
- You now keep diamonds when you get credits.
- Remove unused defence stat
- Fix dash particles
- Add boom particles
- Finally rework bees
- Add initial final music for area 1
Changed files in this update