Bugz Bows & Curses Playtest update for 11 February 2024

0.5.0

11 February 2024

  • Add loading splash text
  • Bomb arrow AOE angers enemies
  • Purple special angers enemies
  • Fix sharp bow
  • Decrease max bomb bow arrows
  • Increase damage of bomb bow
  • Increase damage of mechanical bow
  • Decrease magnet buff on magnet bow
  • Decrease magnet buff on black antipede
  • Increase weird bow price
  • Rework enemy confusion
  • Add translation status in settings
  • Fix overlapping save icons
  • Fix enemy ai culling
  • Shop items now bob
  • Fix bee ai
  • Rebalance items
  • Leaderboard tracks player and weapon
  • Fix empty leader board text
  • Fix Changelog scroll
  • Saves are now sorted by time
  • Fix save clone bug
  • Fix enemy room indicator
  • Debug console done
  • Fix music force play
  • Rework fire bow
  • Add fire stat
  • Rework arrows, drops, and luck
  • Rewrite magnet logic
  • Thread music loading
  • You now keep diamonds when you get credits.
  • Remove unused defence stat
  • Fix dash particles
  • Add boom particles
  • Finally rework bees
  • Add initial final music for area 1

