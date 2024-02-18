 Skip to content

Mix Universe update for 18 February 2024

Hotfix Workshop Subscription Limit and Some Cool Workshop Mixes

Share · View all patches · Build 13428273 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CL1080 has a small fix for workshop items getting stuck when you are subscribed to more than 50 items.

I am still working through the tutorials and will have some more details on that by the end of the month. Long story short, I decided to make a system that will make it easier for me to author tutorials for newer nodes in the future instead of hand-coding a lot of the functionality and things are taking a bit longer than expected unfortunately.

Also, there has been a bit more workshop activity which is great! Love seeing what people make!

Note, by default a mix is set to hidden when uploading to the workshop, make sure to check on "Public" when uploading to the workshop if you want people to see it.

Here's also some fun workshop mixes by fellow mixonauts

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3158266291
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3157091952
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3147830130
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3127906619
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3132635811

Some of the cool ones from the today's vibe series.

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3163166992
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3163166220
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3163165128

Changed files in this update

macOS 64-bit Depot 1654811
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 1654812
  • Loading history…
