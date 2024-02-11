 Skip to content

Castles on Clouds Playtest update for 11 February 2024

Month 5 Week 2: Reworks and Tier 4 Implementation

Share · View all patches · Build 13428266 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

3D Icons for cards

Cards now displayed in 3d space
Animations and Juice Added to make the screen feel less static

Metaprogression screen rework

Now an irregular grid full of 3d icons and tooltips

Experience system rework

Cards are now rewarded on wave completion.
Additionally an option to toggle auto pop up was added

Tier 4 Towers

Implemented the first tier 4 tower, the Barbarians!
Incredibly high DPS but little armor
Requires additional building for upgrade
Placeholders for other towers created

