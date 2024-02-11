Month 5 Week 2: Reworks and Tier 4 Implementation

3D Icons for cards
Cards now displayed in 3d space
Animations and Juice Added to make the screen feel less static
Metaprogression screen rework
Now an irregular grid full of 3d icons and tooltips
Experience system rework
Cards are now rewarded on wave completion.
Additionally an option to toggle auto pop up was added
Tier 4 Towers
Implemented the first tier 4 tower, the Barbarians!
Incredibly high DPS but little armor
Requires additional building for upgrade
Placeholders for other towers created
Changed files in this update