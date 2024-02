Share · View all patches · Build 13428239 · Last edited 11 February 2024 – 20:09:08 UTC by Wendy

In this new content update:

The 1925 Sandbox and the Guangdong Revolutionary Base scenarios have been extended to cover whole China (save Mongolia).

The Yunnan and Guominjun factions now have more characters in 1925.

The 1925 sandbox scenario has been extended and now covers more than 400 turns.

That was few words but a lot of content!

Next update will certainly be some more content and fine-tuning for the 1925 scenario.

Have fun!

Maestro Cinetik