Hotfix #4 for Jan 29th patch

Hopefully this is the last hotfix for a while!
- Added level up sound
- Added a hit effect to show poison/frost/fire damage on enemies
- Changed vegetation projectile particle effects
- Fixed some projectiles not updating enemy health on screen
- Fixed some enemy health values that were not replicating to clients correctly
- Fixed throwing knives being 'slightly' off to the left when thrown by clients
- Made enemy health UI slightly more transparent
- Enemy health UI should now be hidden when no longer in combat
- Fixed riflemen from displaying both the old and new HP UI
- Changed shielded enemies so they take small amounts of damage even when blocking
- Updated demo
