Zofia update for 11 February 2024

Hotfix #4 for Jan 29th patch

Hopefully this is the last hotfix for a while!

  • Added level up sound
  • Added a hit effect to show poison/frost/fire damage on enemies
  • Changed vegetation projectile particle effects
  • Fixed some projectiles not updating enemy health on screen
  • Fixed some enemy health values that were not replicating to clients correctly
  • Fixed throwing knives being 'slightly' off to the left when thrown by clients
  • Made enemy health UI slightly more transparent
  • Enemy health UI should now be hidden when no longer in combat
  • Fixed riflemen from displaying both the old and new HP UI
  • Changed shielded enemies so they take small amounts of damage even when blocking
  • Updated demo

