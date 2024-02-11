Update 1.37

Thank you for your support, feedback, and explanations of problems, I hope the latest changes and fixes have made the game even more enjoyable for you!
The Mac version of the game 1.37 will be available in a few days.
- Added the ability to control which goods are accepted in warehouses. This will allow you to better adjust logistics, especially in large cities.
- Fixed a bug where orbital orders were not always terminated after opening an orbital station.
- The game speed switch has been returned to the 1x 3x 6x gradation. At 8x the game behaves a bit unstable.
- For the remastered version, the option to disable the Bloom effect has been added to the settings.
- Buildings from Workshop are no longer labeled as "under construction" after completion.
- The sound of a building being destroyed is now slightly quieter.
- Fixed an interface bug where clicking with a small cursor offset did not work on some buttons.
Changed files in this update