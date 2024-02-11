 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cliff Empire update for 11 February 2024

Update 1.37

Share · View all patches · Build 13428233 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for your support, feedback, and explanations of problems, I hope the latest changes and fixes have made the game even more enjoyable for you!

The Mac version of the game 1.37 will be available in a few days.

  • Added the ability to control which goods are accepted in warehouses. This will allow you to better adjust logistics, especially in large cities.
  • Fixed a bug where orbital orders were not always terminated after opening an orbital station.
  • The game speed switch has been returned to the 1x 3x 6x gradation. At 8x the game behaves a bit unstable.
  • For the remastered version, the option to disable the Bloom effect has been added to the settings.
  • Buildings from Workshop are no longer labeled as "under construction" after completion.
  • The sound of a building being destroyed is now slightly quieter.
  • Fixed an interface bug where clicking with a small cursor offset did not work on some buttons.

Changed files in this update

Cliff Empire Content Depot 809141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link