Caves of Lore update for 11 February 2024

Controller Fixes

Build 13428212 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There have been some long standing controller related issues that I finally was able to address. I had to move to an entirely new input system to fix them, but it's working great now.

