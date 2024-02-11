Hotel Level ready for testing

Due to having issues with some super nerdy stuff that made the hotel level crash, i had to re do a lot of things to get the level into working order as i want the game to be a good experience and Crashes don't exactly help with that.

For the nerds

The issue was caused by a class within the engine code referancing instances of materials that diddn't excist in the game as they were located within the engine folder that does not get included to keep the filesize down for people with slower internet connections.

due to the problem, other materials had lacking dependensies and were loop referancing NullPtr's causing infinate loops and essentially creating a massive memory leak and as it were referancing nulls it tried to allocate a memory block at a already reserved slot also causing this issue.

CyboGurl, WeebClicker, LePoop and new goons has been added.

The Stuff 99.9% wanna hear

I am working on getting the RatKing to proberly work and i will throw in that update once the AI is stable enough for release and the Rat king does not get stuck in walls, this is ruining my own experience and i want this to be a EPIC boss battle.

This is a placeholder update meaning it is to give you an update but the level does not continue after you defeat the CyboGurl.

But the reason i am updating with this build is to give myself some time to proberly do the Rat King Code and give you the oppotunity to practice and explore the entire map so you know the in's and out's

If you experience any crashes or any issues please notify me as i wanna get these solved before going on to the Anime world level