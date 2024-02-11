 Skip to content

Bot Maker For Discord update for 11 February 2024

Release 18

Release 18

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog

  • Better Parameter Editor - Moved it's description section into the editor (so that every command can have descriptions now) and resized everything a tad
  • Folder descriptions! - Give your folders descriptions, just like you would give them to a command.
  • Default command types - Select if you want to create slash commands, message commands, or whatever else by default!
  • Rethought way of displaying command info! You'll now see a parenthesis next to the parameters & permissions text displaying how many parameters/permissions there are.
  • One-Time option for await actions.
  • Fixed adding & removing forum thread tags
  • Fixed using current interaction (the toggles) in persistent components. Enjoy easiness.
  • Fixed delete variable

ːsteamhappyː happy february folks!

