Release 18

Changelog
- Better Parameter Editor - Moved it's description section into the editor (so that every command can have descriptions now) and resized everything a tad
- Folder descriptions! - Give your folders descriptions, just like you would give them to a command.
- Default command types - Select if you want to create slash commands, message commands, or whatever else by default!
- Rethought way of displaying command info! You'll now see a parenthesis next to the parameters & permissions text displaying how many parameters/permissions there are.
- One-Time option for await actions.
- Fixed adding & removing forum thread tags
- Fixed using current interaction (the toggles) in persistent components. Enjoy easiness.
- Fixed delete variable
ːsteamhappyː happy february folks!
Changed files in this update